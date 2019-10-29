Northern Counties Health Care recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioners Elise Rozendaal NP-C and Rebecca Tatel RN APRN, and Behavioral Health Specialist Charlie Charlton LCSW to the Hardwick Area Health Center (HAHC).
After earning bachelor’s degrees in neuroscience and nursing, Rozendaal spent eight years as a critical care nurse in Shock Trauma ICU at Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Her experience in critical care, witnessing the complications of poorly controlled chronic illness, lead her to return to school to become a Family Nurse Practitioner. She is passionate about holistic and preventative medicine and enjoys working in collaboration with patients across the lifespan. She moved to Vermont from Utah with her husband to raise their two children in the Green Mountains and enjoys hiking, skiing, biking, and trail running with their two dogs. She received a BA in Neuroscience from Bates College, a BSN from Johns Hopkins University, and a MSN from Georgetown University.
Prior to her receiving her FNP certification, Tatel served as a Registered Nurse at Copley Hospital in Morrisville for 22 years. She previously was a staff nurse at Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington and the college nurse at Sterling College in Craftsbury Common. She is the Vice President of the United Nurses and Healthcare Professionals Local #5109 and volunteers for the Town of Craftsbury as an Emergency Response Coordinator, First Aide Provider, and lecturer for the Hardwick Rescue EMT/EMR class. She also serves as a teacher at Four Winds in environmental education and with Girls on the Run, a non-profit offering running activities for girls in grades 3-8. She received a BS in Science from the University of Vermont and a MS in Science: Nursing, FNP from St. Joseph’s College of Maine. Ever since graduating from UVM nursing school in 1995, Rebecca wanted to become a nurse practitioner and work in a community just like Hardwick. She was able to come to HAHC as an NP student and is thrilled to now be working as a Family Nurse Practitioner. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Vermont Emergency Nurses Association. She looks forward to transitioning in to primary care and the opportunity to help keep people out of the emergency room and live healthy lives.
Charlton received her BS in Criminal Justice from American University and earned a MA in the same field at The State University of New York at Albany. She worked in the field of corrections for approximately 17 years with a focus on the provision of treatment services as well as program planning and implementation. She moved on to become Deputy Warden of Treatment at Maine State Prison. Her tenure as a Behavioral Health Provider began in Bath, Maine and continued in Colorado Springs before joining HAHC. She loves being in the outdoors and can be found hiking, cycling, running, and gardening. She also balances outdoor passions with reading and yoga.
“We are very excited to welcome Rebecca, Elise, and Charlie to our team of outstanding healthcare providers,” said Towne. “Their knowledge and expertise will be a benefit to our patients and the greater community.”
NCHC encompasses five community health centers, three dental centers, and a certified home health care & hospice division providing a full spectrum of quality, affordable, and compassionate health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. For more information, visit www.nchcvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.