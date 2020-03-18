Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., had an interesting ‘patient’ in their Radiology Department on October 9, 2019. To assist in a restoration project, Kathy Reilly, owner of Vermont Violins, brought a cello for imaging in the hospital’s fluoroscopy and computed tomography.
With support from radiologist Dr. Alexei Viazmenski and technologist Jonathan Havrda, images of the cello’s scroll were captured to help the luthiers (maker of stringed instruments) at Vermont Violins repair any damage that may cause the instrument to have an unwanted buzzing sound.
Kathy Reilly provided information about the cello’s maker, as well as this specific cello during the visit. According to her, Gaetano Sgarabotto played a critical role in the birth of modern violin making in Italy during the early 20th century. He was born in Vicenza, Italy in 1878 where his father was a shoemaker. As a young man in the late 1800s, he trained in Leandro Bisiach’s violin workshop as Bisiach worked to recreate the methods of famous historical makers like Antonio Stradivarius. Gaetano became a strong proponent of students of violin making studying the instruments of famous Italian makers. He himself studied famous instruments and the techniques used to build them by copying them. He earned the title “copyist” in Zanre & Scrollavezza’s recent book on Sgarabotto for his desire to understand classical violin making in Italy. In a recent talk in Canada (May 2019), Elisa Scrollavezza noted “His observations were collected in several notebooks which clearly support the idea that it was a fundamental prerequisite for the training of a luthier to have an in depth knowledge of the works of the past. Gaetano’s way to know the style of the classical makers was to reproduce and copy their works.” A successful maker and well connected businessman, Gaetano and his son Pietro went on to establish the violin making school in Parma, Italy where students could be trained in the art of classical violin making. Gaetano passed away in Parma in 1959.
The imaged cello is a classic example of Gaetano’s work. In his desire to be as true to the original work as possible, Gaetano chose wood that closely matched the model. In the case of this cello, he chose wood with worm damage to build the scroll. The worms were no longer alive when he carved the scroll. However, 100 years later, one or more of the carcasses (frasse) have shifted and create a buzz or rattling sound on certain notes. This particular culprit is motivated by the “D” pitch. To remove the frasse, the luthier first has to locate it in the scroll. Given the relevant value of the scroll as part of the maker’s intent, the luthier prefers to work from the inside of the scroll rather than the outside. This preserves the original aesthetic look of the scroll. The Xray and CT scan images allow the luthier to locate the frasse and determine its size and direction. From the picture, the luthier can determine the most efficient approach to reach the frasse from the inside of the scroll, and how much material to remove. The goal is to remove as little original material as possible during the restoration process.
To locate the frasse causing the issues, the violin was first imaged by a fluoroscopy machine to image the scroll of the cello. Fluoroscopy provides moving, movie-like X-ray images and helped the radiologist to quickly locate the areas that had wormholes. From these images it was easy to see shapes that appeared likely to be wormholes and the appearance of material within them. Next, the cello was imaged with the facility’s computer tomography (CT Scan) room to provide very detailed images of the cello’s scroll from multiple angles. The CT scanner creates a digital image in axial, coronal and sagittal planes. This is from top to bottom, front to back and side to side. Each slice was created to display a 0.5 millimeter section of the inside of the cello’s scroll. These images can be used by the luthier to identify the location of the wormholes requiring restoration in three dimensions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.