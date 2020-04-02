Kelly Lemieux Joins NVRH Palliative Care

Kelly Lemieux, FNP-C, MSN, BSN, RN has joined the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Palliative Care team.
Lemieux received her bachelor of science of Nursing from the University of Vermont in 2013 and her master’s degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Simmons College in 2016. Prior to joining Palliative Care, Lemieux worked as a hospitalist nurse practitioner at NVRH. In this role she worked in collaboration with other hospitalist MDs to provide acute care to inpatients on the Med/Surg floor.
Lemieux has been with NVRH for 11 1/2 years. First as an RN, working on Med/Surg/Infusion, Day Surgery and Birth Center, while she attended school to become a nurse practitioner.
“It was always my goal to become a nurse practitioner,” Lemieux said. “I loved the hospitalist role. I found myself very interested in helping patients with chronic and life-limiting medical conditions to determine their goals of care and make informed decisions.”
As of March 1, Lemieux, has been working with Palliative Care doctors, Mary Ready, MD and Joyce Dobbertin, MD. In her new role, she has continued her focus on treating patients as a whole person, addressing all of a patient’s symptoms so that they may live their life more comfortably.
“It is so important that patients are able to make decisions on how to live their life in a way that they choose. Palliative Care is focused on the patient’s goals and what they do and do not want. It is an honor to have the privilege to do that.”
Lemieux grew up in East Burke, and lives in Burke with her husband, Jake and their four children, Mason, Georgia, Blake and Luke. They enjoy activities that the area has to offer: as a family, they ski at Burke, as well bike, swim and hike.
“We are very excited about Kelly joining our team,” Dobbertin said. “Her work as a hospitalist was excellent. Her style works well with ours. We expect the team we now have to be able to meet the needs of our community.”
