During the past year, residents of Vermont have gotten to know their state leaders better than ever before.
Gov. Phil Scott throughout the pandemic emphasized that he trusted Vermonters would do the right thing, and gave credit to individuals across the state for doing just that when Vermont hit the 80 percent vaccinated mark.
That day, Scott told Vermonters, “There is no doubt each of us - every single Vermonter - has been through a lot in the last 16 months. Missing time with family and friends; adapting to restrictions; putting off weddings, birthday parties, holidays and travel; working and learning from home. Or worse: losing loved ones, businesses or jobs.”
“For 16 months, our daily lives have been impacted by a global, once-in-a-century crisis that required us to do things we never thought we’d have to do. Now, we are together again, because together, we built a nation-leading response that kept people safe,” Scott said.
He went on, “The ingenuity, creativity and dedication of all Vermonters - to their friends and families, to their neighbors, and to their communities - has been incredible and we should all be very proud. I know I am.”
Dr. Levine - Vermont’s Health Commissioner
At Gov. Scott’s side throughout the pandemic has been Dr. Mark Levine, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.
Levine, in an interview with the newspaper this month, said, “We’re very proud of Vermont, proud because we probably were the number one state when it comes to how we managed the pandemic in so many categories, in terms of our testing strategy, in terms of our containment strategy, contact tracing, in terms of the number of cases, the number of new cases, the number of deaths, participation in the vaccine … the list goes on.”
“We always say, and because it’s true, Vermonters really are why this has been so successful,” stressed Levine. “I believe that Vermonters do prioritize their health. We’re always listed as one of the healthiest states, we’re already dealing with a population that’s cooperative and works to comply with important health guidance, so we were already at a good starting point, and then we took that further because obviously Vermonters needed to change their lives in a lot of ways and put up with a lot.”
Levine said, “People aren’t going to just blindly do that, but if they have trust in their leaders and they see results in their efforts, they’ll continue to do that. From the start, we made it very clear we were going to be based in science, we were going to be data driven, and we were going to be transparent in our communication, and we followed through on that.”
.
He said he feels like there was also a “little bit of New Englandy flavor” as well in how Vermonters and other New Englanders - including the North Country of New Hampshire across the river - handled the pandemic.
“People do look out for their communities, for their neighbors, which means looking after their schools, there is a little more civic engagement,” said Levine. “New England is the home of town meetings and all that … there is a special connection to their communities and they look out for one another. With the kinds of severe winters we endure, everyone is looking out for each other all the time.”
While the pandemic is far from over, in Vermont, with the restrictions lifted and 80 percent vaccination rate achieved in June and continuing to climb, Levine said, “I think we’re in a time we should all rejoice in and we should all take advantage of some of the freedoms, but we should remain thoughtful and remain prepared.”
“I trust Vermonters, I trust the science, but I don’t trust the virus,” added Levine. “I’m always conscious of the fact that we are number one in vaccinations, but there are states in the south that are 50 percent of our success, so nationally I am aware of that, and internationally, some places we’re talking about only 2 percent vaccinated. With a novel virus like this, the more we give it a chance to replicate and pass from person to person, the more likely we are to have Delta variants and who knows what else coming up? We don’t want to live in terror, but make sure we’re forever watchful and pick things up early if they occur.”
Every week during the pandemic, health department leaders including Dr. Levine meet with hospital CEOs and other medical people from across the state, including the Northeast Kingdom.
“NVRH (Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital) is always at the table and very engaged, very cooperative, eager to work with us whether it’s testing, vaccine, what have you,” said Levine, saying all the health care partners across the region have been responsive and critical in testing and vaccine roll-out efforts.
He gave a shout out to the emergency management system which sent EMS staff door to door to home bound people down dirt roads in towns across the NEK and other parts of Vermont.
“I can’t name them all, but the barnstorming and the EMS presence in literally going town has been just indispensable, that’s really at the heart of it,” Levine said.
Follow The Numbers: Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) Commissioner
Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said in recent days, “It was last March, I think it was like March 12th, the day before the emergency order went into effect in the state and the governor called a group of us up to his office. I was included in that and I was wondering why he included me in that group.”
“At the first meeting, he was worried because of Vermont’s older demographics - are we going to be more susceptible to this virus? Do we need to do even more preventative measures in Vermont because we have a more vulnerable population?” Pieciak said of the governor’s initial pandemic meeting with his cabinet.
All the efforts of the DFR and other agencies in state government “kind of sprung from that,” said Pieciak, who was charged with tracking the data and creating tools for the public to be able to see in real time what was happening in Vermont.
“We’re not like New York City … we’re not densely populated, does that work to our benefit?” state officials wondered, said Pieciak.
The early projections showed that areas not far from Vermont could see high numbers of cases, that the virus was highly transmissible and that “ … we needed to take some measures to prevent that, that’s where the preventive measures came in with closing bars and restaurants and schools and asking people to stay home. You saw Vermonters really respond very well to those mandates. We didn’t have State Police or the National Guard out enforcing those mandates, it was for the collective good of everyone.”
“Vermonters stayed home, they took care of themselves and their communities, and the numbers stayed very low,” said Pieciak.
He said the compliance of Vermonters ensured “that we had the hospital capacity throughout the pandemic.”
“There were some questions about what was going to happen with school re-opening, K-12, what was going to happen with colleges re-opening, and about the fall tourist season,” said Pieciak.
Testing was in place for schools and the summer season had shown how the state was responding to tourists visiting Vermont with precautions in place.
He said, “We knew the winter was going to be bad, we just didn’t know the extent of it.” After Halloween, numbers went up, and the state had to put in place more restrictions.
“All of us were impacted emotionally about not being able to see friends and family particularly in the winter … a lot of us rely on friends and family to keep our spirits up during that time. It was really hard to talk about Thanksgiving and the holidays, Christmas and Hanukkah and talk about how people shouldn’t gather, people who had been gathering for generations,” said Pieciak.
But then the vaccines came through, “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
“We knew that Vermonters were going to be willing to get the vaccine … we thought we’d be at the top of the states, we thought maybe we’d be the most vaccinated state when everything was said and done. We lead the nation in every vaccination category at this point” said Pieciak.
He said Vermont leads the nation in vaccination rates for those under 17 and those over 65, “It’s really quite remarkable.”
The Northeast Kingdom had 20 fatalities. “It’s per capita fatality rate was lower than the per capita fatality rate for Vermont,” said Pieciak in a recent interview with The Caledonian-Record.
If the NEK was looked at on its own it had the third lowest case rate in the nation if broken out and compared to state case rates.
He said the NEK is not quite as high for vaccination as some parts of Vermont but is improving, and efforts to vaccinate more people are ongoing, “You look at the Kingdom as an isolated region comparing to the rest of the country and it’s doing quite well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.