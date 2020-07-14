Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital recently announced that Licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist Julie Hall has joined North Country Otolaryngology & Audiology.
Hall developed an interest in audiology while working in the audiology department at Littleton Regional Healthcare over the last 10 years. She holds a certificate in hearing instrument science from Ozark Technical Community College and anticipates completing her associate of science degree in November.
Hall works directly with Otolaryngology – also known as Ears, Nose and Throat – to perform testing. She sees her own patients for Hearing Aid purchases and support as well.
The NVRH team provide adults and children with personalized diagnostic and hearing evaluation options. Services include hearing screenings and education, hearing aid consultations and counseling, hearing aid fittings, maintenance, and repairs, custom hearing protection, and purchase hearing aids and supplies.
