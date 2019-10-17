Littleton Eye Care Doctor Honored

Dr. Erica L. Griffin, who practices at Littleton Eye Care Center, as well as in Woodsville and Lincoln Eye Care Centers, was awarded by the New Hampshire Optometric Association (NHOA) as the 2019 Young Optometrist of the Year. She was presented the award at the NHOA annual conference on Oct. 6 in Laconia, N.H. This recognition is presented to a doctor of optometry who has been in practice less than 10 years and has devoted their time to the profession, involvement with the state association and service to the public.
Dr. Griffin’s work on promoting New Hampshire as a desirable place to practice optometry, her service to the community through vision screenings at local schools, as a lecturer for the Diabetic Outreach Program with Cottage Hospital and Women’s Health Conference were major contributing factors to her winning the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.