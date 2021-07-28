LITTLETON — Chris Whiton, operations manager at the Littleton Food Co-op has seen a lot of things in his close to 30 years working in the grocery business, but nothing like a pandemic.
“We saw it in the news,” recalled Whiton of the earliest days that the coronavirus fears began to be palpable - just before the word pandemic, was announced.
He said, “We just saw it coming … it was nothing we’d ever seen before.”
“There were two weeks of absolute panic buying,” said Whiton, bringing back visions of the empty sections on shelves for toilet paper, cleaning supplies and many food basics, from pasta to meat and more.
He remembered, “There were crowds at the door before we were open. We had to limit quantities,” and issues with the supply chain began almost immediately.
“We were overwhelmed, everyone was panicked,” said Whiton.
To get through a time that intense if it were short-lived would have been enough, but Whiton said, “There was no end in sight,” and there were fears about how to keep the community, and the coop’s own staff, safe, during the global health crisis.
The staff, he said, really stepped up and took care of the community.
“All of our staff were great, they stayed on, they worked overtime,” said Whiton.
Getting products restocked was a challenge, from paper products to yeast, and flour to meat, and many more items.
“Everyone became a baker during the pandemic!” said Whiton.
There was another “little surge of panic buying” after the initial one, “but it was nothing compared to those first two weeks,” recalled Whiton.
“We were never closed, we changed our hours to open later and close earlier,” and cleaning protocols went deep and often, even during the day with announcements over the PA system that an every-two- hours “sanitation rotation,” was happening store-wide with employees deployed to wipe down all the surfaces in the store.
He said, “We let our customers know we were doing it, sanitizing all the touch points.”
The sick policy was made more generous, staff did not have to fear they would lose money if they needed to be out with any symptoms of illness, “they could stay home without fear of losing money.”
Whiton said, “We had all sorts of new policies, we got the Plexiglas barriers up front, we worked with Top Notch Glass locally to get those in, we worked with local folks to help us, they are shoppers here and they came in and took care of that for us. We have a lot of local contacts, local meat sources, and more.”
Calls for local meat came in from people hours away, asking for meat to be saved for them, people called from as far away as Rhode Island, and were willing to drive up here, said Whiton.
“A lot of people were camping out of here, they fled the city, all the second home owners came up during COVID.”
And some have decided to stay on here - permanently, “They never left,” said Whiton. “People fell in love with the area.”
The mask mandate the coop put in place before any state requirements saw some push back, some threats, and a few calls to the local police department.
“We had a few customers who were angry,” said Whiton. “They felt it went against their rights or it was uncomfortable. But the majority felt that some unmasked people were a danger. We went with the greater good.”
He said, “There were several confrontations.”
The coop followed the CDC guidelines, and the science, said Whiton. “I would research at night (the latest guidance) and get the staff together in the morning … The staff was amazing. Everyone came to work … they were putting themselves in harm’s way, with all the unknowns.”
“We gave the staff a $2 hour bonus, that lasted until recently,” said Whiton. “That lasted over a year.”
He’s deeply grateful to the community, the member-owners and shoppers, and to the staff, about 100 strong.
“We can’t do it without them, it was just an amazing effort by our staff,” said Whiton. “People stood up and they came to work. We are an essential business and we did it right,” creating policies that later would be part of the State of New Hampshire’s guidelines.
Customers sewed and knit masks to donate to staff, and those kinds of local efforts did not go unnoticed, said Whiton, smiling, now that he’s not having to mask up at work any more.
“Pretty much everyone was amazing … I’ve taken a lot of notes about what happened and what we did,” said Whiton. “We’ve returned to normal, but we’re continuing to watch things, especially when it gets colder; we’ll follow the science.”
Whiton said the coop is a community-owned market and did its part to serve the community that supports it and was proud to do so as an essential business - from providing online ordering and new curbside pickup to the care it took to keep shoppers and staff safe inside.
“It was a learning experience,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.