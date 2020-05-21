Littleton Regional Healthcare Celebrates An Extraordinary Nurse

LRH presented Vicki Herbert, RNC, with its fifth annual Nursing Mentorship Award. Nurse Herbert exemplifies the traits of compassion, caring and commitment to supporting other nurses needed for successful mentoring relationships, the hospital said.
“We presented this award as a visual representation of the encouraging and supportive and nurturing quality Vicki Herbert has provided,” Superchi said. “Vicki holds dual certifications in Maternal Newborn Nursing and Electronic Fetal Monitoring and is an inspiration for our staff through her wisdom, skill and patience with young nurses. She has proven herself to be the “go-to” person on the Obstetrics Unit. She sets a standard of nursing care excellence that we encourage throughout our nursing team. Vicki is a mentor and support for her peers and a trusted care provider for our patients and families. It’s a pleasure to work with her, and an honor to have her on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.