Littleton Regional Healthcare Lab Receives CAP Accreditation

LITTLETON, NH — Under the leadership of manager Elizabeth Andross, BS, MT (AAB), Littleton Regional Healthcare Laboratory was awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP), based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
“The CAP accreditation process is a demanding task at best despite the constraints and challenges that COVID 19 posed,” Andross said. “This team was able to rise to meet the stringent standards set by CAP which resulted in an exemplary inspection. I am proud to be part of such a remarkable team of laboratory scientists that strives for excellence every day.”
Laboratory Medical Director Cathy J. Palmer, MD, PhD was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided and management of the laboratory.
“I am incredibly proud of the dedication and clinical expertise of our laboratory staff. They have worked tirelessly over the last 2 years to integrate COVID testing into our lab service to meet the community need during the pandemic all while maintaining the broad array of laboratory testing LRH offers,” said Koren Superchi, RN, MSN, vice president of Patient Care Services, and chief nursing officer. “Their constant commitment to high quality and compliance with all lab standards is what made our CAP accreditation survey so successful.”
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. They also examine laboratory staff qualifications, including education board certifications and continuing education as well as equipment and facilities.
Littleton Regional Healthcare Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
