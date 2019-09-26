Littleton Regional Healthcare, announced a partnership with Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD) and Dartmouth-Hitchcock (D-H) Connected Care to provide critical neonatal services to its patients via telemedicine.
The birth of a baby is a complex process all on its own, though adjusting to life outside of the mother’s body can also lead to a need for a higher level of care. TeleICN, or intensive care neonatology provided through telemedicine, provides 24/7 real time assessment and treatment recommendations for babies born in Littleton. TeleICN has been shown to reduce transfers, helping to keep patients and their families closer to home.
“Our North Country Women’s Health providers from Littleton Regional Healthcare are so pleased to work with Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD) and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care to offer these vital services to the patients we serve,” said Robert Nutter, President at Littleton Regional Healthcare. “As the leading provider of obstetrics and gynecological services in Northern New Hampshire, Littleton Regional Healthcare will be able to enhance its premier birthing program and continue to bring the highest quality healthcare services to the region we serve, while ensuring babies are healthy, loved, and safe during those first critical moments in their lives.”
Through the use of state-of-the-art telemedicine technology, a board-certified Dartmouth-Hitchcock neonatologist will join the local bedside team in Littleton to provide neonatal care and support for a wide variety of diagnoses.
“The Dartmouth-Hitchcock team is delighted to form this partnership with Littleton Regional Healthcare,” said Steven Ringer, MD, PhD, Chief of Neonatology at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). “We are excited to contribute to the excellent care that is provided in Littleton and to have the opportunity to offer our services instantly through telemedicine technology.”
