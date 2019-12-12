Patients at Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) who are in need of intensive care can now benefit from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock (D-H) Center for Connected Care’s Tele-Intensive Care Unit (TeleICU) Program. LRH, a not-for-profit community hospital, is dedicated to serving the communities of Northern New Hampshire and Vermont.
The D-H TeleICU hub, located within Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, N.H., is staffed by board-certified intensivists – physicians who have undergone advanced training in providing care for critically ill patients – and critical care nurses, who also provide direct patient care in a DHMC Intensive Care Unit in addition to TeleICU. The TeleICU team collaborates with LRH bedside clinicians to provide real-time care, support, monitoring and clinical consultations 24/7, allowing even the most critically ill patients to receive care close to home. The clinicians communicate using state-of-the-art, two-way, interactive audiovisual technology.
“The D-H TeleICU team is thrilled to work collaboratively with Littleton Regional Healthcare to provide patients with the right care in the right location,” said Steve Surgenor, MD, Medical Director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock TeleICU Program. “Our critical care clinicians will work with the outstanding team in Littleton to care for patients in their own community whenever possible, and to make decisions to move some patients to high-acuity hospitals, such as Dartmouth-Hitchcock, when needed.”
Through bedside support, standardization of care and early intervention, TeleICU improves patient outcomes, including reduced mortality rates, fewer complications and reduced lengths of stay, both in the ICU and in the hospital after discharge from the ICU. TeleICU allows patients in rural areas to receive care in their communities, near family and other familiar supports.
“Littleton Regional Healthcare is pleased to partner with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Connected Care to offer critical lifesaving services to the patients we serve,” said Robert Nutter, President & CEO, Littleton Regional Healthcare. “The ability to provide high-quality intensive care in partnership with D-H’s TeleICU hub is a critical component in our mission to deliver the best possible healthcare to the people in our region.”
