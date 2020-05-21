Littleton Regional Healthcare Presents Nursing Excellence Award To Rae Frazer

Littleton Regional Healthcare presented Rae Frazer, RN, with its eighth-annual Nursing Excellence Award on National Nurses Day.
The Littleton Regional Healthcare Nursing Excellence Award is presented each year to an LRH nursing professional who exemplifies empathy, skill, critical thinking and nursing care. This award is a visual representation of the quality of care, compassion and standards of excellence demonstrated throughout the year by this deserving individual.
“As nurse leaders at LRH, we look around us and see nurses practicing outstanding care every day and we are thankful to be surrounded by such skill and compassion in our care team,” said Koren Superchi, RNC, MSN, vice president of Inpatient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at LRH. “Even among our outstanding nursing professionals, there are some with a dedication to the profession that rises above expectations. Rae is a shining example of nursing excellence in all its forms — we admire and respect her and it’s a pleasure to work with her.”
Frazer specializes in nursing informatics which has a focus of the management of information and communication to help facilitate data integration, information and knowledge to help nurses and other clinicians provide the critical support needed to care for their patients, Superchi said.
