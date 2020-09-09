Littleton Regional Healthcare Receives Support From Fraternal Order Of Eagles

LITTLETON, NH – State Madam President Susie King Fraternal Order of Eagles recently presented a $1,750 donation to Littleton Regional Healthcare. Gail Clark, director of Marketing and Community Relations accepted the check on behalf of LRH.
A portion of the donation was made possible by a grant from the National Fraternal Order of Eagles Charity Foundation. The funds are designated to provide support to the LRH Cardiac Laboratory department.
Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international non-profit organization founded in 1898. The members of Fraternal Order of Eagles pledge to a motto of People Helping People. Noteworthy members have included: Theodore R. Roosevelt; Warren G. Harding; John F. Kennedy; Bob Hope; Gordie Howe and Bess Truman. The Fraternal Order of Eagles donates more than $10 million a year to local communities, fundraisers, charities and more. As part of its philosophy, the FOE gives back 100 percent of monies raised in the form of grants. Fundraisers are conducted for eight major charitable themes, including kidney, heart, diabetes, cancer and spinal cord injury funds, a children’s fund, memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund.
Susie King is passionate about the Fraternal Order of Eagles because one of her loved ones suffers from cardiac issues and this is just one area they focus on philanthropically. Susie is pleased to see that this year’s focus is on cardiac care and the funds can be used at Littleton Regional Healthcare, her local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.