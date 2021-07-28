LITTLETON — The Coffee Cup on Main Street in Littleton has been a mainstay for regulars and visitors to the White Mountains for more than 40 years.
The restaurant was begun by Jim McKenna, who still pitches in, and is operated full-time by his wife, Jean, who is there every day.
When the pandemic struck and restaurants were forced to shutter, longtime customer Bill Mellekas of Franconia was very worried about the Coffee Cup, the McKennas, and their loyal crew of employees.
“I’ve been coming here for 37 years,” said Mellekas. He started coming to the Coffee Cup on the recommendation of a co-worker when he moved to the North Country from Rhode Island to work as a teacher at the Lafayette School.
The kindergarten teacher recommended the Coffee Cup and Mellekas didn’t realize his colleague was Jean McKenna’s mother.
“She said to me you must go to the Coffee Cup, it’s the best!” recalled Mellekas.
Before he was retired, he would come on the weekends mainly, but now that he’s retired and volunteers with WLTN as a DJ, he stops in on Wednesday mornings every week to meet two friends who are also retired teachers.
The group of friends calls themselves the Romeos, which stands for Retired Old Men Eating Out.
“To say it was devastating is not an understatement. It truly is a ritual, it disrupted my life greatly,” said Mellekas. He said the food is reliably good, but “the socialization that we all missed, everybody was cut off …” was hardest.
Jean McKenna kept putting updates in the glass windows that front Main Street.
“Jean would be in there, and she’d see me (or other customers going by and waving) and she’d come out and say, ‘I miss you,’ and I’d say, ‘I miss you, too,’ and she’d say, ‘I can’t wait to hug you.’ ”
Mellekas said fears about the cherished Coffee Pot not being able to ride out the storm were palpable.
“It was scary,” he said. “I was worried whether she was going to be here or not. When she opened up, I came back right away. I didn’t care if I was vaccinated or not. I sat at the counter. I knew the people who were sitting near me. I had no fear.”
Of Jean McKenna, Mellekas said, “She is the epitome of a small-town restaurant owner. She has the amazing ability to meet you once, and you can come in a month later and she’ll ask how you are and she’ll remember your name.”
She said her employees came back to work when she re-opened – sacrificing the generous extra unemployment being paid out, and returning to the Coffee Pot for a smaller paycheck.
“It’s all about my employees,” said McKenna, who works the very early morning shift and heads out before lunch every day.
She told her employees when they closed, “Make sure you come back.”
They all did.
But at the beginning, before any government help came her way including the Paycheck Protection Program, McKenna wondered, “How am I going to pay my bills?” The landlord let her “slide for a little bit,” she said, and she was grateful for the understanding. “He kept in touch with me and his other lease holders.”
Federal loans turned into grants.
She also received assistance through the Main Street Relief Program.
“I was grateful for that,” she said of the assistance.
During the closure, McKenna dove in on a really deep clean of everything inside the business, making use of the down time effectively, even painting the outside of the business to spruce things up.
McKenna is grateful to be back at her treasured Coffee Pot with her customers.
“I love them, and they know it,” said McKenna.
On June 15th last year, the Coffee Pot was able to re-open amid the ongoing pandemic restrictions, and at 6:30 a.m., “we had a full house,” said McKenna. “This place was so packed, and everybody was so delighted!’
Social distancing was not really possible in the tight space, where stools have people almost touching elbows, and the tables are squashed in close to one another. “We couldn’t social distance and nobody did, and somebody said ‘We’re all Jean’s relatives!’”
“And it was so wonderful,” to be back that first morning, said McKenna, “And then they have not stopped coming in since.”
