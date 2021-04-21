Long-time Littleton Regional Healthcare Community Members Donate Wheelchairs For Patients

Long-time Littleton Regional Healthcare volunteer, Perry Goodell knows first-hand how important it is to have wheelchairs available for patients and visitors of the hospital. As a volunteer, Perry would often assist individuals in finding a wheelchair for their use or helping patients navigate to the appropriate area for their appointment or procedure. Wheelchairs are relied upon heavily for patients arriving and being discharged from LRH.
As patients of LRH and members of the Littleton community, Perry and his wife, Eschol wanted to make a difference for their local hospital and saw this as their opportunity. With a recent donation to LRH, Perry and Eschol have made it possible for LRH to purchase 12 brand-new standard wheelchairs, which will add to LRH’s current fleet and help retire some of the older wheelchairs. Their donation will support patients and enhance their experience at LRH.
“We are so grateful for the Goodell’s contribution to LRH,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Nutter. “It will surely make a difference to meet the needs of patients challenged with mobility issues. We continue to receive an outpouring of community support and the Goodell’s generous gift will make a lasting impact for years to come.”
