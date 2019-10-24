LRH Auxiliary Holds Its 142nd Annual Meeting

LITTLETON, N.H. — The LRH Auxiliary held its 142nd Annual Membership Meeting at the home of Dr. Richard and Sandy Monroe. This is the 42nd year that Dr. and Mrs. Monroe have opened their home up to allow the Littleton Regional Healthcare Auxiliary to host the annual meeting.
Each year nearly 50 members attend to hear the president’s report and learn about upcoming activities and events to raise funds in support of LRH.
The meeting began with a social hour and an opportunity for Auxiliary members to sign up to volunteer for a wide variety of events the Auxiliary has planned for the 2019/2020 year. Following the social hour, Auxiliary members enjoyed a delicious dinner and desserts prepared by Sandy Monroe.
Outgoing president, Gail Clark called the meeting to order. Robert Nutter, President at LRH extended a special thanks to the Auxiliary for their untiring efforts and hard work - in 2019 reporting that the Auxiliary provided $17,500 in scholarships to area high school seniors and LRH staff, all of which are pursuing a career in healthcare. The Auxiliary provided an annual gift of $10,000 to Littleton Regional Healthcare to help offset a portion of the expense of the Care-A-Van transportation service for patients. The Auxiliary also sponsored the annual North Country Women’s Health Conference with a monetary donation and a donation of volunteer time that assists LRH before, during and after the event.
In addition to these items, the LRH Auxiliary provides sweatshirts and sweatpants to patients in the emergency department and practices; they support the Reach out & Read literacy program for young patients at LRH; they purchased additional wheelchairs for LRH, and an iPad for the Diabetes education department.
Gail Clark, Outgoing President then presented a $1,000 check to LRH President, Robert Nutter. The $1,000 gift covers various office expenses incurred by the Auxiliary throughout the year.
The highlight of the evening was presenting the Elizabeth Tuttle Beattie Service Award. This award is presented annually to an Auxiliary member recognized for their dedication and commitment to the LRH Auxiliary. Gail Clark presented the award to Barbara Langworthy, Treasurer of the Auxiliary for her commitment to the Littleton Regional Healthcare Auxiliary. Barbara has served on the Auxiliary board since 2012. She brings her outstanding financial background to the table and keeps the financial matters related to the Auxiliary up-to-date and accurate. Barbara is pleasant to work with at the Board level, and she is always willing to help with special events that are planned throughout the year.
As the outgoing President Gail Clark announced the slate of officers for the coming year and introduced incoming President, Laurie Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.