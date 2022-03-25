LRH Hires Hosptalist

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton Regional Hospital recently announced the appointment of Linda Barton, APRN, MSN, CCRN, as Hospitalist. Since 2000, Barton was an ICU staff nurse at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, developing and delivering care plans to acute and critical patients.
LRH, like hospitals across the US, hires hospitalist doctors and nurse practitioners who provide care for patients while they are at the hospital. They have the same education and training as primary care providers but specialize in providing hospital care. They may also have other specialties such as pediatric medicine, internal medicine, or family medicine. A hospitalist specializes in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of illnesses. They do work similar to the work of a primary care doctor — just in a hospital setting.
Barton completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Rhode Island. She finished her Master of Science in nursing at the University of South Alabama, Mobile. She is credentialed as an advanced practice registered nurse and is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“Ms. Barton is an essential member of the LRH community and we are thrilled to welcome her into this role,” said Robert Nutter, president and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare. “Her dedication and patient-centered approach to care allow Littleton Regional Healthcare to continue providing the highest level of quality care to the region we serve.”
