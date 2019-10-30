LRH Hosts Health Rocks Wellness Fair

LITTLETON, N.H. – More than 250 individuals attended the 7th Annual Littleton Regional Healthcare Health Rocks wellness fair on Oct. 23. More than 40 local and state organizations were in attendance sharing health and wellness information for guests to enjoy. LRH provided more than 150 free flu vaccines and more than 150 people received free glucose, cholesterol and BP screenings. North Country Otolaryngology providers Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick and Danny Ballentine, PA provided close to 100 free skin cancer screenings. LRH Audiology provided more than 40 free hearing screenings and Dr. Jennifer Lucas provided 25 free prostate screenings.
Agencies including Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, Santilli Family Dentistry, Medtronic, Inc., Margaret Pratt Community, Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Future in Sight, Summit by Morrison, North Country Health Consortium, Berlin Vet Center, Granite State Independent Living, Department of Health & Human Services – Hearing Assistive Technology, Littleton Lion’s Club – Eyesight Screening & Diabetes Outreach, New Hampshire Healthy Families, New England Donor Services, and Littleton Peer Support Center attended to share information about their agency or business. Littleton Regional Healthcare department managers set up tables to share information about the vast array of programs and services LRH offers throughout the region.
Families with young children stopped by the event to enter in the Halloween Costume Contest that has been part of the event for a number of years.
Guests also enjoyed a healthy eating demonstration prepared by LRH’s Culinary Services Team.
“Not only is this an excellent opportunity for community members to take advantage of the free screenings we provide and flu vaccines, it is also an excellent networking event for many businesses and agencies in Littleton and surrounding area stated Gail Clark, Director of Marketing and Community Relations. The event provides an opportunity for all health care providers in the area to see firsthand the many services available throughout Northern New Hampshire and Vermont.”
