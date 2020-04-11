LRH Now Has State-of-the-Art Simulation Lab For Training Thanks To Many Donors

The Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) Fundraising Committee recently approved the purchase of high-fidelity training manikins, an investment of $100,000. LRH now has a state of the art Simulation (Sim) Lab for nurses, new graduate nurses, nursing assistants (LNAs), medical assistants (MAs), respiratory therapists and physicians.
The Sim Lab houses the manikins. This space is set up like the hospital’s inpatient units. It provides a realistic environment for clinical staff to participate in scenarios they encounter in their work. Using the manikins, clinical staff practice clinical skills they use daily. Just as important, the manikins can be set up for staff to practice skills they do not perform often, but are essential competencies.
These lifelike manikins can talk, move their limbs, and make heart and lung sounds. The manikins themselves can be programmed to simulate patients involved in trauma, and patients with abnormal heart beats or who have serious trouble breathing. Also, the adult manikin, named “Susie,” can be set up to mimic the various stages of pregnancy. This can be invaluable not only to hospital staff who work in Maternity, but to EMTs in the community. Likewise, clinical staff are able to maintain competencies necessary to care for babies born at LRH. Sim Lab staff can program “Tory,” the newborn baby manikin, for any number of conditions arising in a newborn. These are just a few examples of how this training lab works.
Heather Newfield, RN, BSN, CEN, CPAN and manager of Education and Staff Development states, “We are so pleased to have the Simulation Training Lab available to our staff and local emergency medical service providers. It allows LRH to provide ongoing training to clinical support staff, nurses, and physicians so we can continue to provide quality healthcare to the community. For more information about the new Simulation Lab, call Heather Newfield at (603) 444.9352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.