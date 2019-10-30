LRH Now Offers Improved Treatment For Cervical Disc Disease

LITTLETON, NH – Dr. Anthony Salerni, Spine Surgeon at Littleton Regional Healthcare is now performing a two-level cervical disc replacement procedure utilizing an innovative medical device. Mobi-C Cervical Disc replaces diseased discs in the neck and is designed to maintain motion. Traditionally, the same patient would have received a fusion. Fusion surgery, while also replacing diseased discs in the neck, is designed to stop movement at the operated levels.
“I am very happy to be able to offer patients at Littleton Regional Healthcare this state of the art procedure which is supported by the highest level of medical evidence available for a medical device,” said Dr. Anthony Salerni of the North Country Spine Center at LRH. “And for the first time I am able to offer to many of my patients who suffer from two-level cervical disease a superior treatment option to traditional cervical spine fusion that maintains motion.”
Dr. Anthony Salerni, specializes in Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in the diagnosis and treatment of spinal disorders, spinal fractures, and spinal stenosis. He performs minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat these conditions. Dr. Salerni will work with the team at LRH and The Alpine Clinic to expand orthopaedic and pain management services.
