LRH Receives 2020 CNOR Strong Designation

LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Regional Healthcare recently announced that the outstanding team of certified perioperative registered nurses and the entire surgical team at LRH has earned the Certified Nurse Operating Room (CNOR) Strong designation for 2020.
The CNOR Strong designation demonstrates Littleton Regional Healthcare’s continued dedication to perioperative excellence, through achievement of a high percentage of certified perioperative nurses.
In order to receive CNOR Strong designation, at least 50 percent of eligible perioperative nursing staff must be CNOR certified and the facility must consistently recognize and reward nurses who become CNOR certified or complete recertification.
Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential, a national certification for perioperative nurses who are Registered Nurses in the operating room, have greater confidence in their clinical practice, having validated their specialized knowledge in perioperative nursing. A team of CNOR certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice furthers a culture of professionalism, resulting in the improved outcomes of surgical patients.
In 2019, Littleton Regional Healthcare performed 3,400 surgical procedures, including 295 joint replacements.
Koren Superchi, RNC, MSN and vice president of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer states, “We are grateful for the dedicated surgical services team at LRH and commend our dedicated team of nurses and surgical professionals for their continued commitment to excellence in patient care.”
