LRH’s Krista Ash Wins Mentorship Award

Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) recently presented Krista Ash, RN with its sixth Annual Nursing Mentorship Award during this year’s Nurses Week celebrations.
LRH’s theme for this award is “How Do You Grow a Nurse?” The answer, of course, is through clinical and personal mentorship, and “Krista exemplifies the traits of compassion, caring, and commitment to supporting other nurses needed for successful mentoring relationships,” said Gail Clark, LRH Director of Marketing & Community Relations.
Ash recently mentored a UNH senior nursing student this past semester, who summarized her abilities and commitment with an account of their time together. “During my time at LRH for my senior immersion, I could not have asked for a better mentor than Krista,” said the student. “As a preceptor, she was incredibly supportive and I admire her eagerness to consistently lend a helping hand to her colleagues. Krista never failed to turn our experiences together into learning opportunities and through her commitment to teaching, I learned so much from working with her. She inspires me to be a better nurse and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be mentored by Krista.”
“We presented this award as a visual representation of Krista’s willingness and ability to support her peers. The LRH Nursing Mentorship Award is presented annually to a nurse that best exemplifies this level of excellence in mentorship and nursing care. Krista is incredibly deserving of the recognition,” said Koren Superchi, LRH Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services.
