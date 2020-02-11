LRH Welcomes Dr. Jonathan Lamphier, Gastroenterologist

LITTLETON, NH – Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) recently announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Lamphier, Gastroenterologist, to LRH’s Gastroenterology Department.
Dr. Lamphier’s most recent appointment was Gastroenterologist and Lead Physician at Southeastern Digestive Health Center in Lumberton, N.C. He received a bachelor of arts degree in Biology and his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Boston University in Boston, Mass.
Dr. Lamphier completed his Gastroenterology fellowship training at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga. He has held numerous academic appointments, including Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Digestive Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He also served as Chief of Gastroenterology at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
Dr. Lamphier is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and has held healthcare administrative positions, including Medical Director at the Outpatient Endoscopy Center at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, N.H. He co-published the medical research article “Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: Diagnosis and Management, Techniques in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy” in 2003.
Dr. Lamphier treats a variety of digestive problems including heartburn, swallowing difficulties, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and colonic diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, as well as diseases of the liver (including hepatitis C and B) and pancreas. Dr. Lamphier also performs upper endoscopy, as well as colonoscopy for colon cancer screening.
His personal interests include spending time with his family, skiing, surfing, hiking and playing golf.
To learn more about the services that Dr. Lamphier will offer or to schedule an appointment, call Littleton Regional Healthcare Gastroenterology at (603) 259-7798.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.