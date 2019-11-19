Med Student Gets Good Practice At Corner Medical

Kevin Stanko, center, a third-year medical student at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, worked with Dr. Joyce Dobbertin, at right, at Corner Medical in Lyndonville during a recent rotation. One surprise that Stanko said he encountered during his rotation was end-of-life care. “It’s an incredibly valuable experience to see how providers navigate end-of-life discussions and goals,” Stanko said. He is also shown with Amy Joyal, RN, at left.
Local News
- North Country Charter Academy To Partner With Community College
- 2 Ready To Seek Nomination As Orleans County Sheriff
- Lyndonville Resident Ticketed Following Crash In St. Johnsbury
- Police: St. Johnsbury Resident Cited For DUI, Driving On Suspended License
- New Baitfish Regulations Mean More Angling Opportunities
- Let Sleepy Bears Lie: Wait Until Early December To Feed Birds
- Trafficking Suspect Violates Curfew
- Mailboxes Vandalized In Burke And Lyndonville
- Casella Seeks Final Phase Of Landfill Expansion
- Former Motel OKd For Multi-Family Conversion In Lyndon
Local Sports
- H.S. athletics: Hilltoppers AD McGinn to retire
- XC running: Locals compete in Jr. Olympic Regionals
- Thoughts on the Out-of-Doors: Northern Forest Canoe Trail traverses Vermont and New Hampshire
- H.S. football: South slices up North in senior all-star clash
- College Roundup: Slow Start Dooms Hornets
- H.S. track and field: Falcons sprinter Lefaivre headed to D-1 UMass-Lowell
- Friday’s local sports schedule
- H.S. Wrestling: St. J’s Verge inks with D-I Clarion University
- N.H. Division III All-State field hockey teams
- College hoops: Hornets rally from 22 down to knock off Norwich
Latest News
- Colleges offer free tuition to late firefighter’s children
- 2nd Providence employee fired after noose found in vehicle
- Foreign investors in Jay Peak sue over residency petitions
- New York man sentenced for role in bank fraud conspiracy
- Capitals’ Hathaway suspended 3 games for spitting
- Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No acceptable excuse’ for role in brawl
- Jets’ Bell rips NFL for ‘random’ 5th HGH test
- 7-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire after 2020
- US schools try to diversify mainly white teaching ranks
- Teen charged with making threat against high school
- Latest PWHPA `Dream Gap Tour’ stop to be held in Toronto
- Lawmakers to OK ban on drivers using hand-held cellphones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.