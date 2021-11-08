NCH Auxiliary Efforts Result In Purchase Of State-of-the-Art Equipment To Hospital

NEWPORT — In May of 2018, the North Country Hospital Auxiliary unanimously voted and committed a $60,000 pledge to help purchase a piece of laser operating-room equipment. At the recent annual meeting, the final $18,000 pledge payment was presented to CEO Brian Nall by Auxiliary Treasurer Melvidene Fortin.
“Considering our full membership has not met in-person and we’ve been so limited on our fundraising activity because of the pandemic, this is an amazing accomplishment,” added the group’s president, Melissa Gallup.
The group raises funds through membership drives, raffles, uniform sales and the annual harvest fest, for the most part. Additionally, a portion of the WindowBox Gift Shop revenues are combined with Auxiliary income so that pledges can be fulfilled.
Auxiliary board members hosted the annual meeting from the hospital, while some members joined virtually. Over the past year, the auxiliary has had an online uniform sale, a uniform sale outside under tents on the hospital campus, and conducted an outdoors harvest fest. The Auxiliary had a booth at the Newport Farmer’s Market for two Saturdays in September, promoting membership in the organization.
Guest Speaker Dr. Steven Perlin gave the in-person and online audience an update on the hospital’s new fluoroscopy equipment recently received in the radiology department. This equipment has advanced technical capabilities beyond the one replaced, to include remote imaging and better ergonomic features for patients and staff. He added that North Country Hospital is first in the United States to install this particular fluoroscopy. Dr. Perlin, the hospital’s radiologist, just finished a one-year term as Medical Staff president and is the interim chief medical officer.
For information on becoming an NCH Auxiliary member, contact mgallup@nchsi.org or mbarry@nchsi.org.
