NCH Named A Best Place to Work in Healthcare

North Country Healthcare (NCH) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.
NCH was the only healthcare system in New England to be recognized. This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide.
“This recognition is only possible because of the dedicated, hardworking, and patient-focused providers, nurses, and staff of NCH,” commented Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Executive Officer.
North Country Healthcare is comprised of three critical access hospitals (Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Weeks Medical Center) and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency.
North Country Healthcare’s specific ranking on the Best Places list will be revealed and celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF. For more information about North Country Healthcare, please visit northcountryhealth.org
