NCHC Opens Helpline, Connects Northern NH Residents To Resources For Substance Use Disorder, COVID-19 Health And Wellness Needs

The North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) recently opened a helpline for communities in northern New Hampshire. Funded by a federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the “AskPETRA” helpline is the first step in a larger project that will include the AskPETRA.org website, scheduled to go live in May.
Calls and emails to the helpline will be answered by trained community health workers who will guide callers to the resources they need for substance use disorder treatment, recovery and education, as well as for those seeking resources due to COVID-19. Additionally, AskPETRA can provide information and connection to local resources like food pantries, available transportation, health care, fuel assistance, and more.
“NCHC’s AskPETRA helpline was created to provide individuals and professionals in our local communities with access to timely information, resources, and support for Substance Use Disorder and basic daily living needs,” said Nancy Frank, CEO of NCHC. “By creating a regional call center, NCHC can help connect people with existing programs and services to make sure that anyone looking for help can receive it, for both substance use disorder and the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
The helpline will be open weekly from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. AskPETRA can be contacted directly by phone at: (603) 259-1729 and by email at: AskPETRA@NCHCNH.org. During off hours, callers can leave a message and a community health worker will respond on the next business day during open hours.
The North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) is a non-profit public health organization based in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers serving northern New Hampshire. For more information about AskPETRA, contact the AskPETRA Program Manager, Annette Carbonneau: AskPETRA@NCHCNH.org or (603) 259-3700, ext. 221, and stay tuned for the launch of AskPETRA.org website.
