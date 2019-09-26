NCHC Welcomes New Community Resource Coordinator

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) is pleased welcomed Victoria Foster as a new Community Resource Coordinator for the Hardwick area. This certified position works as a member of the Community Resource Coordination team that provides free, confidential, and compassionate support to NCHC patients and non-patients with a variety of services across the Northeast Kingdom.
These services include food and fuel assistance, support with applications, enrollment in health insurance (including Medicaid and Dr. Dynasaur), solutions for prescription costs and transportation needs and limited dental and eyeglass vouchers.
In May 2018, Foster graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northern Vermont University – Lyndon with a B.S. in Applied Psychology and Human Services. While at NVU, she completed fieldwork experience at the Riverside Life Enrichment Center supporting older Vermonters and held an internship at the Vermont Commission on Women, collecting data and creating presentations for legislators.
As a Children, Youth and Family Services Access Case Manager for Lamoille County Mental Health Services in Morrisville, VT, she assisted children and families in crisis management to coordinate support services.
“As soon as I met Victoria I knew she would be a perfect fit for Northern Counties Health Care and the Hardwick Area Health Center,” said Kari White, NCHC’s Director of Quality Initiatives and Compliance/Privacy Officer. “Victoria’s related experience and ties to the Hardwick community coupled with her poise, maturity, and compassion made her the ideal person for this role. I am thrilled for our organization, our patients, and our community that she has joined us to provide these crucial services.”
Victoria enjoys playing softball, taking hikes, and caring for her pets. She is a 2014 honors graduate of Hazen Union High School participating as a member of the basketball team, captain of the softball team, and member of the Key Club, a school service club completing over 120 hours of community service. She has strong ties to her family and her community, previously working as a supervisor at Hardwick Village Market and a server and bartender for Positive Pie.
NCHC encompasses five community health centers, three dental centers, and a certified home health care and hospice division providing a full spectrum of quality, affordable, and compassionate health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. For more information, visit www.nchcvt.org.
