NEK Council On Aging Celebrates April As National Volunteer Month

SEvery April, the Northeast Kingdom Council On Aging (NEKCOA) makes a special effort to extend their appreciation to over 370 volunteers that lead wellness programs, cook and deliver meals, help with errands and shopping, provide phone support and friendly visiting, make phone calls to friends, care for family and friends, and so much more. Due to the pandemic, this April is very different with the postponement of most wellness classes and workshops offered by the Council.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has caused our organization to face many challenges, but our amazing team of volunteers are redirecting their efforts to help us in so many ways,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director of the NEKCOA. “Since March 1st, we have added 37 additional home-delivered meals drivers, seven meal site assistants, and seven friendly visitors. We have teams of people sewing masks, making phone calls for a friendly hello, and checking in on neighbors to make sure they are safe. We are very grateful to everyone who dedicates their time and talents to assist our elder Vermonters.”
The Council’s volunteer efforts are led by the team of Karen Budde, RSVP Volunteer coordinator, and Patty Beckwith, Senior Companion coordinator. They support volunteer networks that extend across the NEK.
Established in 1971, RSVP is the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, one of the largest volunteer networks in the nation for people 55 and over where volunteers use life-learned skills and talents in a variety of activities to assist in their communities. The funding for the RSVP program was recently reinstated for the next three years.
“I am just so grateful for all the hands that have reached out,” said Budde. “These hands were once leading wellness classes and are now stitching masks or working with Senior Companions packing emergency food bags.”
The Vermont Senior Companion Program is a statewide program that matches volunteers ages 55 and older with elders who need companionship and assistance. Senior Companions aim to keep people in their own homes for as long as possible, prevent feelings of loneliness and isolation, and give time off to family caregivers. Senior Companions receive a non-taxable stipend, mileage reimbursement, paid personal leave and holidays, accident and liability insurance, paid training opportunities, and friendships that lasts a lifetime.
“It is my privilege and honor to work with this very special group of volunteers,” said Beckwith. “The level of friendship and support the Senior Companions provide to the elders they serve is an inspiration to all who know them.”
The Council had planned two Appreciation Celebration lunches for all volunteers this month, but they have been postponed due to the outbreak. “We will all celebrate together when this crisis is over, and this experience will only serve to motivate us even more to help one another,” said Burmeister.
Dianne Wyllie, of St. Johnsbury, has served as a volunteer with the NEKCOA since 2009. “My friend, Jenny Patoine introduced me to the Growing Stronger class before I retired, and I am now a trainer for the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program.” said Wyllie. “My friend, Diane Montague and I share the role as trainer and teach the class at the St. Johnsbury House. I love the class. We are like a family, taking care of each other and getting stronger. I love to volunteer because I enjoy helping people to remain healthy and the exercises benefit me too.” She is also supporting her community during the COVID-19 outbreak by sewing masks for NVRH.
If you have an interest in becoming an RSVP volunteer, contact Karen Budde at (802) 751-0431. To learn more about the Senior Companion program, contact Patty Beckwith at (802) 334-4816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.