NEK Council On Aging Welcomes Marie Cargill As Options Counselor

The Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging recently announced that Marie Cargill, BSW has been hired as an Options Counselor. This position supports clients by evaluating needs and providing person-centered and lifestyle options that inform, encourage, inspire, and support older and disabled adults.
“Marie’s extensive career in the field of health and human services will serve her well as she learns more about our network of programs and services,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director of NEKCOA. “Her impressive experience and list of trainings and certifications demonstrates her commitment to serving some of our most vulnerable residents. We are very pleased to welcome her to the team.”
Cargill previously served NEK Human Services (NEKHS) over the past 11 years as a CRT Case Manager, CRT Team Leader, Transitional House Team Leader, NKHS Housing Coordinator, and finally as CRT Program Manager where she supervised a staff of 10 administratively and clinically.
Her service at NEKHS spanned across Orleans, Essex and Caledonia providing clients with case management services such as encouragement/training in areas of basic living and home management skills, shelter support, social skills, supportive counseling, community integration, family support, coordination of services, and treatment planning.
Her trainings include Dialectical Behavioral Therapy with Vermont Cooperative for Practice Improvement and Innovation (VCPI), Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP), Markey Read’s Leadership Styles, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, VT Agency of Human Services Field Staff Safety Training, National Alliance on Mental Illness Provider Education Course, Wellness Recovery Action Plan Mental Health Recovery, and Department of Children and Families Abuse Training.
Cargill received a bachelors in Social Work from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. She lives in Morgan with her husband and two children.
