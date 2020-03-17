ST. JOHNSBURY — In an effort to support and inform elder and disabled Vermonters during the COVID-19 outbreak, and to keep the staff and volunteers who serve them healthy and safe, the NEK Council on Aging is implementing changes to their delivery of services to minimize the potential spread of and exposure to the coronavirus. Effective immediately, the NEKCOA is asking clients to call the helpline (800) 642-5119. Staff will no longer see clients in person and will adjust to phone, mail, or email. In this time of improved ability to work remotely, the NEKCOA will continue to provide support and guidance in helping people meet their needs.
“We are committed to serving our elder friends and neighbors, but we must be mindful of person-to-person contact. We need to adjust our service delivery to protect those we serve and to protect our dedicated staff,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director for the NEKCOA. “This virus, which is particularly dangerous to our most vulnerable citizens, is forcing us to be creative and rethink how to utilize technology (primarily), community volunteers, and friends and family to support our elders. We will continue to serve our clients but coordinate meetings over the phone and schedule personal meetings with notification. When you visit our offices and find the doors locked, you will know why. We are encouraging everyone to call our helpline first. Staff will support clients via phone calls, email, conference calls, WebEx (or digital conferencing), and regular mail.”
All wellness classes supported by the NEKCOA are suspended until further notice. Monthly support groups that include the Caregiver Support group held the last Monday of the month and the Kinship Support group held every first Monday of the month are also suspended. The Senior Companion program will default to phone visits only. All information relating to suspended programs is available on the NEKCOA website www.nekcouncil.org which is updated daily.
The 18 community meal site partners located throughout the NEK are also readjusting service plans. “We encourage residents to contact the meal sites directly since many are migrating to pick-up or delivery-only service,” said Burmeister. “A complete list of our community meal site partners is on our website under the Community Dining Site and Home Delivered Meals sections (www.nekcouncil.org/community-dining-sites). If in doubt call our helpline.”
The NEKCOA Hardwick and Island Pond office locations, which use space provided through a partnership with Northern Counties Health Care, are suspending weekly appointments until May 1. The St. Johnsbury and Newport NEKCOA offices will remain staffed and functioning but focus on phone intervention until further notice.
The NEKCOA is committed to working with community partners which include, transit providers, mental health agencies, and others to ensure that essential services are delivered to vulnerable older Vermonters. Members of the community are encouraged to call the helpline if they are experiencing difficulties or know of someone who may be experiencing difficulties.
“We are in close contact with the state of Vermont Department of Health, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the state of Vermont’s Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) to guide our decision-making and to help protect the public and our staff,” said Burmeister. “We are hopeful that by working together, we will get through this crisis safely. We look forward to getting back to normal operations as soon as possible.”
Cancellations
St. Johnsbury Meal Site (St. J House): Congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Tuesday, March 17.
West Burke Meal Site: Congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Lyndonville Meal Site: Congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Tuesday, March 17.
North Troy Meal Site: Congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Wednesday, March 25 (1 time per week)
West Barnet Senior Meals: The dining room will be closed to on-site meals until further notice. We will deliver to homebounds as usual.Take-out meals will be available from 11:00 to 12:30. Please call ahead to order: Jan at (802) 535-7860, Jane at (603) 638-4002, or Meal Site (802) 633-4068 Wednesday morning before 10 a.m. This will be on-going until further notice.
All other congregate and home-delivered meals are on schedule at this time but please contact the meal site directly for information as plans are changing daily.
The March 27th March for Meals benefit lunch at Cornucopia will be rescheduled.
The March 24th “Italian Night” dinner at the West Burke Meal Site will be rescheduled.
The March 26th March for Meals Turkey Dinner at the Lyndon Meal Site (Darling Inn) will be rescheduled.
All NEKCOA Wellness classes are permanently suspended until further notice.
North Country Hospital has cancelled all public meetings through the end of April. NVRH has cancelled all public meetings as well.
The NEK Council on Aging is suspending services provided at the Hardwick Area Health Center and Island Pond Health Center for 30 days.
The Effective Communications for Caregivers Class scheduled for March 24th at North Country Hospital has been cancelled.
The monthly (last Monday of the month) Alzheimer’s support group for March is cancelled and the April meeting will take place at the St. Johnsbury NEKCOA office on 481 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
The April Kinship support group (first Monday of the month) is also cancelled.
Gerontology Symposium 2020: Caregiving for Persons Living with Dementia and Their Caregivers, scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, Vt. is canceled.
