NH Hospitals Partner On Birthing, Delivery Services

Weeks Medical Center (Lancaster, N.H.) and Androscoggin Valley Hospital (Berlin, N.H.) have established a new delivery services partnership for obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) patients in the North Country.
A new team-based approach was recently established between the two hospitals to assist with pregnancy planning, prenatal care, birthing needs, delivery, post birth needs, as well as all gynecologic care.
As part of the new service, Dr. Krzysztof Plociennik and Dr. Brianne Teaboldt will provide obstetric and birthing delivery services at Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin. Dr. Plociennik will also provide gynecology services. Primary care providers John Ford, MD, Amber Schmidt, DO, Elizabeth Sweeney, DO, and Jayne Tarkleson, DO, will provide prenatal care, consultation, and pediatric care at the Weeks Lancaster, Whitefield, and North Stratford clinics. Julie Hohmeister, APRN, WHNP-C, is available for outpatient women’s health and gynecology services at the Weeks Whitefield Clinic. This new partnership between Weeks and AVH is designed to take care of all OB-GYN needs for North Country residents and keep care local.
The new partnership is the result of Dr. John Ford retiring from delivery services.
“We want to thank Dr. Ford for his 25 years of care in delivering babies in our region,” said Mike Lee, Weeks Medical Center CEO and president. “Dr. Ford has delivered hundreds of babies and has helped several generations of children get their start in life, as well as keeping mothers healthy and safe. We’re so grateful for the dedicated, exceptional care he has provided to all his patients. We also are grateful that Dr. Ford will continue to see patients for prenatal care, birthing consultation, and primary care for many years to come!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.