North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) has opened registration for its Spring 2020 Community Health Worker Training, beginning on March 5 in Littleton, for community members who wish to enhance their practical skills and knowledge for work in a community health role.
NCHC’s Community Health Worker Training meets weekly on Thursdays, between March 5 – April 30, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Aligned with current National standards of Community Health Worker core competencies, the course curriculum covers: Communication strategies, care connections, CHW processes, health-related topics, resource building, problem solving, action planning, and Motivational Interviewing (MI). Referred to as “change talk,” MI is an evidence-based style of collaborative communication that helps people resolve their ambivalence in order to move towards behavior change.
To learn more about NCHC’s upcoming Community Health Worker Training, or to register, visit: http://bit.ly/Spring2020CHW. If you have any questions about the Community Health Worker Training Program, contact: chw@NCHCNH.org or 603-259-4669.
The North Country Health Consortium is a non-profit public health organization based in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers serving northern New Hampshire.
