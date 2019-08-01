North Country Health Consortium Recognized As Prevention Provider Of The Year

The North Country Health Consortium (NCHC) was recognized as the 2019 recipient of the Prevention Provider of the Year Award by the NH Providers Association (NHPA).
Nominated by Ryan Fowler, certified recovery support worker with Granite Pathways, Fowler presented the award to NCHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Frank, and Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator, Greg Williams, at NHPA’s Annual Meeting on July 18.
“I am thrilled to receive this award on behalf of our entire Prevention team,” said Nancy Frank. “This speaks to the dedication of our staff, without whom the depth and breadth of the work that we do in the North Country would not be possible. We thank the NH Providers Association for this incredible honor.”
NCHC was recognized for its pragmatic approach to prevention. Fowler highlighted NCHC achievements, including its work facilitating: five local coalitions, a Drug-Free Communities grant, Student Assistance Programming (SAP) throughout the North Country, Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, National Drug Take Day, educational opportunities, such as Drug Recognition and dangers of vaping presentations, Youth Leadership Through Adventure (YLTA), Young Adult Strategies, and, in the past two years, the installation of permanent prescription drug drop boxes in five additional communities.
Each year, the NH Providers Association selects award recipients for recognition at their annual meeting, with accolades including Provider of the Year for Treatment, Recovery, as well as Prevention. Nominated with careful consideration of criteria set forth by the NHPA Board of Directors and selected by vote of the Association’s entire membership, award recipients are “those whose exceptional delivery of services to the community sets a high standard of quality and impact in the substance abuse and behavioral health field.”
Selected amongst Nashua and Manchester Public Health Networks as nominees, the North Country Health Consortium was humbled to receive the honor of 2019 Prevention Provider of the Year.
The North Country Health Consortium is a non-profit public health organization based in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers serving northern New Hampshire. To learn more about Substance Misuse Prevention initiatives in the North Country region, contact NCHC’s Substance Misuse Prevention Coordinator, Greg Williams: gwilliams@NCHCNH.org or call: 603-259-3700 x295. For more information about NCHC, visit NCHCNH.org.
