North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, an affiliate of North Country Healthcare, which serves Northern Grafton and Coös Counties, recently announced its 50th Anniversary.
The celebration will kick off today (April 22) and be recognized over the next 50 weeks through a project known as #50ActsofKindness, as well as various celebratory and community education events.
“North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency provides care within the home in so many communities and we wanted to honor that commitment by giving back. We have some really fun ideas to pay it forward or give back and are excited to document these experiences on our social media sites. We will be using the hashtag #50ActsNCHHHA and our hope is that others will join this initiative.” Explained Maryanne Aldrich, NCHHHA community relations director.
NCHHHA opened its doors in April 1971, initially providing in-home nursing, therapeutic and personal care to home-bound residents or offering an alternative to institutional care. As modern healthcare continued to evolve with the premise of holistic care, so did the Agency adding hospice and most recently palliative care. While NCHHHA has grown in services it has also expanded its territory, over the last 50 years, there have been numerous mergers that have enabled NCHHHA to be the Home Health Agency for all of Coos and Northern Grafton counties.
Today the agency is focused on three major areas of care; Home Health, offering in-home skilled and rehabilitative care; Palliative, offering advanced care planning and symptom management; Hospice, offering 24/7 clinical support, medical, equipment and hospice medication. All services are supported by a medical social worker and clinical care team.
“Our commitment to the community is strong, our staff take great pride in living and working within the towns they serve. Our office is your home and we want to make sure that we are honoring your wishes and meeting your needs. Celebrating 50 years of service is a true testament to the benefits of in-home care. We want to continue to grow and evolve and be what our patients need for the next fifty years.” Stated Tiffany Haynes, NCHHHA president.
