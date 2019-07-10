Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital And Flek Inc. Receive Awards For 2018 Annual Report

ST. JOHNSBURY – Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Flek Inc. received two awards this past May for their 2018 Annual Report: a silver award from the Aster Awards Program and a bronze award from the 36th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards.
The Aster Awards Program recognizes healthcare marketing professionals for excellence in advertising, marketing and communications. Winning entries are judged by a panel of industry experts and are published in the Marketing Healthcare Today magazine.
For the 36th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards, it was, according to their website, the “largest healthcare advertising awards competition and one of the 10 largest of all advertising awards.” A national panel reviewed each submission, which in total came to over 4,000 entries. These entries were judged on impact and execution.
The success of the 2018 Annual Report and the above-mentioned awards was made possible thanks to the collaborative nature of the report. NVRH Marketing provided the concept and the majority of the content and Flek Inc. performed all of the design.
“The Annual Report is our chance to highlight what’s going on here at the hospital, from day-to-day operations to big picture planning,” said Laural Ruggles, VP of Marketing and Community Health. “Getting this information out to our hospital community depends on the collaboration of our staff, as well as Flek’s design expertise.”
Flek Inc. is a graphic design, web development and advertising firm located in St. Johnsbury. Its three partners are Florence Chamberlin, Keith Chamberlin and Amy Hale. Together, they have more than 90 years of experience as designers, photographers, writers, web designers and marketing professionals.
“Translating the NVRH marketing team’s ideas into design solutions has been rewarding and fun for us,” said Florence Chamberlin, Flek Inc.’s co-owner. “We have worked closely with them for over 20 years and are thrilled to win silver and bronze awards for last year’s Annual Report. The new report is in the works and we look forward to another fruitful collaboration.”
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is located in St. Johnsbury in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. NVRH is a community, not-for-profit, acute care, critical access hospital, and is one of two Vermont hospitals designated as a Baby FriendlyTM hospital by the United Nations. The organization provides primary and preventive care, surgical and specialty services, inpatient and outpatient care and 24-hour, physician-staffed emergency services. NVRH serves more than 30,000 people in the Caledonia and Southern Essex Counties in Vermont and employs 600.
