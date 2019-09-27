The Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Auxiliary has granted NVRH departments their Wish List requests at the Auxiliary’s latest bi-monthly meeting. In total, the NVRH Auxiliary will support hospital departments with $22,859 in funding.
Each year, the Auxiliary returns the proceeds from funds raised throughout the year to NVRH. These funds are used to support unbudgeted department equipment needs that would have an impact on patients and the hospital services. The total purchases for next year are over $22,000.
NVRH Director of Material Management Wendy Corrow spoke about the Material Management department at this meeting.
“Hearing about all that Material Management does for our hospital really put the Auxiliary’s work into perspective,” Director of Volunteer Services Pat Forest said. “We know how to raise these funds, but it’s important for us to also understand what happens once the departments receive the money.”
Materials Management, which handles seven million dollars of supplies annually, is a five-person department responsible for purchasing needed supplies for the entire hospital, physician practices and physical therapy practices. They receive approximately 20 purchase orders a day and also order all printed supplies, such as envelopes and business cards.
The following departments received funding: Four Season Orthopedics, two blood pressure machines; Allergy Clinic, TV for patients during testing; Chaplaincy Department, yarn for prayer shawls; Community Connections, laminator; Corner Medical, 15 wall mount vital monitors; Food Service, monitor for nutritional information; Kingdom Internal Medicine, one wheelchair and a baby changing station; Palliative Care, 25 books; Patient Accounts, partial support for folding machine; St. Johnsbury Pediatrics, pilot hearing test audiometer; Surgical Associates, one wheelchair; Volunteer Services, 10 Kindles with Pandora for patients; Emergency Room, reserve funding for the ED expansion.
If you would like to volunteer at NVRH or would like more information about the NVRH Auxiliary, call (802) 748-7310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.