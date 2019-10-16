Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital receives prestigious Baby-Friendly re-designation

Baby-Friendly USA has announced that Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) has received prestigious international recognition as a Re-Designated Baby-Friendly birth facility.
Baby-Friendly USA, Inc is the U.S. authority for the implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), a global program sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The initiative encourages and recognizes hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for all mothers and babies around infant feeding. Based on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, this prestigious international award recognizes birth facilities that offer new families the information, confidence and skills needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding.
The Birth Center at NVRH was the first hospital in Vermont to be designated as Baby-Friendly in 1999, and the 19th to be designated in the USA. Baby-Friendly re-designation is awarded after a rigorous two-day on-site survey.
“Our recent re-designation is a testament to the commitment our staff, community partners and hospital administration has toward best practice around infant feeding for the families we serve,” Interim Director of the Birth Center Laura Emery said.
NVRH was recognized by the World Health Organization for collaboration with the community as well as the entire hospital.
“We really all work together to support new families and a healthy start,” Lactation Consultant Carol Moore-Whitney said. “Baby-Friendly gives us the tools to provide the best care to new families around infant feeding. Because care is patient-centered, consistent and evidence-based, and because our staff are well-educated and competent, our families are happy.”
There are more than 20,000 designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide. Currently there are 581 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the United States.
