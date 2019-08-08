Today will be the second article on autophagy. In the last article we introduced you to the topic. Autophagy is a process in our bodies of recycling damaged bits of proteins in our cells to use as building blocks for cell renewal. It is an ancient process found in all cells that have a nucleus enclosed within a cell membrane. Cells like these have been on this planet for over 2 billion years.
Fasting stimulates autophagy better than anything else. Over the many millions of years on this planet there have been times of feasting and fasting. When food is not available, our cells start to look for intra-cellular material to use for fuel. It makes sense for an organism to survive during starvation, the materials that would be used first would be those that are damaged or least needed. Life on Earth may not have flourished if at times of famine, the healthiest cells were used for food.
The cell material targeted for consumption during autophagy is dispensable, and this is why autophagy has so many health benefits. There has been an explosion of research into autophagy over the last few years, and it suggests that some of the most important benefits include:
• Removing toxic proteins from the cells that are attributed to neuro-degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s
• Recycling damaged proteins, organelles and aggregates
• Helps fight infections diseases by eliminating intra-cellular pathogens
• Provides cells with molecular building blocks and energy
• Encourages growth of brain and nerve cells
• Supports growth of heart cells potentially protecting against heart disease
• Potential tumor suppression in some cancers
• Powerful tool for weight management
The exact amount of time we would need to fast to boost autophagy is not exactly known in humans yet. Some experts believe that as little as 16-18 hours of fasting is enough to stimulate autophagy while others believe that it takes at least 24-48 hours. Most agree that fasts of 72 hours or more will definitely get your body into recycling mode.
I have personally been experimenting with fasting on and off for the last three years. I notice the most mental clarity and the least amount of hunger starting on day three of my fasts. I did a 21 day fast in December of 2016 losing 29 pounds. I have not done more than a five day fast since then. I have been using two and three day fasts, as well as intermittent fasting, since April this year. I went from 193.6 pounds on April 15th to 159.6 on July 13th using these strategies.
Autophagy is not some fringe theory. In fact on October 3, 2016, Yoshinori Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for “discoveries of the mechanisms for autophagy”. He stated that although he performs research on a simple organism – baker’s yeast – he always hoped his research would have an impact on human health. Well, it has. There are now thousands of scientists world-wide studying how autophagy impacts mammalian health and disease. There is an enormous amount to still be discovered about autophagy and how it impacts human health, but what we know so far is fascinating.
Yours in Health
Crick and Crack
Dr. Thomas Turek grew up in New Jersey and attended Rutgers University and New York Chiropractic College. He has practiced in St. Johnsbury for over 35 years, and lives in St. Johnsbury with his wife Dorothy. Dr. Travis Howard grew up in Rantoul, Ill. He was a medic in the Air Force for eight years. He attended University of Maryland European Division, Illinois State University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He lives with his wife and three sons in Littleton, N.H. To submit a question for the column, email info@ncchiro.net.
