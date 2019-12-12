In a 1988 study at the St. Louis University school of medicine, it was discovered that the mammalian brain has receptor sites that respond to compounds found in cannabis. These receptors are called cannabinoid receptors, and they turned out to be the most abundant type of neurotransmitter receptor in the brain. These finding caused an abundance of research over the next couple of years to learn more about how marijuana/cannabis affects the body. In 1992, The Endocannabinoid System (ECB) was first discovered at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem by Dr. Lumir Hanus and an American pharmacologist, Dr. William Devane.
The ECB is a system that dates back over 500 Million years. All Animals have an ECB system. Our bodies actually make molecules, called indigenous cannabinoids, that are very similar to the cannabinoids, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in marijuana plants, and Cannabidiol (CBD) found in Hemp plants. This is not information that I was taught in Chiropractic College, and very few medical doctors have been taught about this system.
This will be the second article on the Endocannabinoid System (ECB). In the first, we introduced the ECB and discussed how it works and interacts with our nerve cells. Today we will focus on the difference between THC and CBD.
Both CBD and THC come from the cannabis plant, and are both cannabinoids. There have been over 100 different cannabinoids identified in the cannabis plant, but the ones we most commonly hear about are CBD and THC. CBD comes from hemp. To be considered hemp, and legal at the federal level, the plant must have 0.3% or less THC content. A cannabis plant that has more than 0.3% THC, and can produce euphoric or psychotropic effects on the user, is commonly known as Marijuana. The legality of marijuana differs state by state, but at the federal level, it is still illegal.
CBD and THC both have the exact same molecular structure. They have 21 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms. A difference in how the atoms are arranged explains why they have different effects on our bodies as they interact with our ECB. There are two ECB receptors, as we discussed in the last article, CB1 and CB2.
THC can directly bind to both receptors, but does so more often with the CB1 receptor. The high feeling that people get by using marijuana comes from TCH directly binding to CB1 receptors. When THC directly binds to the receptors, it is like a key opening a lock. When the lock opens, it allows the effects of the key to be realized.
CBD does not directly bind with either receptor. It acts as an indirect antagonist of cannabinoid agonists. Wow, that is a mouth-full. What that actually means is CBD can act to suppress the CB1 and CB2 receptors. It blocks the receptors, so the key can not get into the lock. This is why CBD can not produce the “high” like THC EVER. In fact, CBD can significantly reduce the psychoactive effects of THC by blocking the CB1 receptor.
CBD and THC effect our ECB differently, and both can be used as options for treating many different medical conditions. The medical benefits of TCH and CBD will be the topic of the next article. It will be the third and last article in the ECB series. As always, we hope you enjoy the information presented today as much as we enjoy sharing it.
Yours in Health
Crick and Crack
Dr. Thomas Turek grew up in New Jersey and attended Rutgers University and New York Chiropractic College. He has practiced in St. Johnsbury for over 35 years, and lives in St. Johnsbury with his wife Dorothy. Dr. Travis Howard grew up in Rantoul, Ill. He was a medic in the Air Force for eight years. He attended University of Maryland European Division, Illinois State University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He lives with his wife and three sons in Littleton, N.H. To submit a question for the column, email info@ncchiro.net.
