I first noticed the change about two weeks ago on my drive to work. The first hint of colors on the trees. It started with one tree with a few red leaves, and day by day the palette has changed. Yesterday there was red, orange, green, and yellow starting to peek through. Every day from now until the snow is covering the ground, It is like a different drive to work because of how much the view changes. I do wish that summer would hold on a little bit longer, but fall foliage is often breathtakingly beautiful in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom.
People from all over the world come here every year to peep at the canvas of colors. It is estimated that tourists will spend three Billion dollars in New England this year alone coming to see the show. That got me thinking why exactly do the leaves change, and what makes our climate so suited for such a brilliant display of colors?
It turns out that for the leaves that turn yellow to orange, chlorophyll is the driver of the color change. Chlorophyll is a green photosynthetic pigment found in most plants. It absorbs color in the blue and red portions of the electromagnetic spectrum giving it the bright green color. Chlorophyll absorbs sunlight to use as energy for the tree.
In all leaves there are also carotene and xanthophyll pigments always present. These pigments are responsible for the yellow and orange colors. However, until the chlorophyll starts to break down, these colors are not seen because of the dominate green color of the chlorophyll. In the fall, when the temperatures drop and the day becomes shorter, chlorophyll starts to break down. Thus, the green color no longer overshadows the yellow and orange. This allows those colors to finally be visible giving us their beauty to enjoy.
For the leaves that turn red, pink, or purple, Anthocayanins are the plant pigments responsible for the color change. Anthocayanins absorb light in the blue-green wave lengths causing the red color to shine through. This is a compound that is not always present in the leaf, but is produced in the fall, by some leaves under the right circumstances. It is thought that anthocayanins act as a sun block to protect leaves from excess sunlight. They also help the tree to pick up as much of the last remaining nutrients as possible before the leaves fall. This is why we should see more vibrant red colors during years with a lot of fall sunlight and other forms of increased stress to the plant such as freezing weather and low nutrient levels.
One of the main reasons that we have such amazing fall foliage is because we have so many trees. The shorter days and cooler temperatures cause the chlorophyll to break down as described above. This allows the colors to start shining through. Our temperatures drop sooner than many places in the country (think of yesterday morning’s 40 degree temperature) driving our spectacular display of fall foliage. In southern Florida and along the Gulf Coast, the leaves typically don’t change color at all.
We should consider ourselves lucky to live in a place with such beauty. People from all over the world come to see the fall foliage we get to enjoy by simply looking out the window. For me the colorful canvas of fall is like a treat before the long winter. It kind of reminds me of Marry Poppins, “Just a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down.”
Yours in Health
Crick and Crack
Dr. Thomas Turek grew up in New Jersey and attended Rutgers University and New York Chiropractic College. He has practiced in St. Johnsbury for 35 years, and lives in Waterford with his wife Dorothy. Dr. Travis Howard grew up in Rantoul, Ill. He was a medic in the Air Force for eight years. He attended University of Maryland European Division, Illinois State University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He lives with his wife and three sons in Littleton, N.H. To submit a question for the column, email info@northcountrychiropracticvt.com.
