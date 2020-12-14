When I graduated from chiropractic college in 1979, replacement of arthritic hip and knee joints with a prosthetic device was performed, but not commonly so, but that has changed in the last 25 years. Better prosthetic materials, improved surgical procedures which minimize recovery time, and better pain management have resulted in people no longer suffering for years before deciding to undergo joint replacement. This year 600,000 Americans (average age 70) will have a knee replaced, 300,000 (average age 68) will have a hip replaced, and 53,000 (average age 70) will have a shoulder replaced. The vast majority of these will be very successful, with the elimination of arthritic pain and increased function. However some patients will have residual discomfort after the surgery, or develop pain around the replaced joint sometime after surgery. This column will discuss why this might happen, what it means, and what one might do if it does, using actual cases for illustration.

Sometimes patients will have residual muscle pain that develops prior to replacement surgery due to compensation for the painful arthritic joint. Once the joint is replaced, this muscular pain may persist, despite the fact the arthritic joint pain is eliminated. A case in point was a 70-year-old female patient of mine who underwent a successful hip replacement over two years ago. I had treated her for unrelated neck and back pain over the years, and managed her arthritic hip until it needed replacement, which was done so with what she considered very good result. However, about 4 months ago, at her spinal checkup she mentioned ongoing discomfort in the side of her thigh below the joint replacement. She admitted she had essentially been ignoring this, assuming will she had it so long she would just need to live with it. Upon examination she had considerable tightness in her iliotibial band, aka ITB (the band of muscle/connective tissue that runs down the side of the thigh from the pelvis to the knee), along with several localized tender areas, known at trigger points. She had already tried the usual methods of stretching and self massage both before and after her surgery, with no appreciable benefit. In our office, we may incorporate a treatment known as myofascial release, which I describe as a combination of massage and stretching. However, in this case, due to the localized tender areas in the ITB, we elected to perform some dry needling, which is a technique we discussed in a separate column 16 months ago, where the practitioner utilizes acupuncture needles to stimulate and eliminate trigger points. After three sessions of dry needling her symptoms were completely resolved, and remained so at her three-month follow-up.

Another case was a 48-year-old male patient of mine who recently underwent successful hip replacement. Similar to the case above, I had followed him for several years for periodic back pain, and managed his hip pain until joint replacement was necessary. Approximately two months postoperatively he developed pain in the front of his hip. Appropriately, he consulted his surgeon who assured him that the prosthesis was stable, and suggested the problem might be inflammation of the psoas muscle, which lies in the groin and attaches to the femur below the replaced hip joint. Examination revealed tenderness and tightness in the psoas muscle, and pain on testing it, all indicative of psoas tendinitis. In this case I applied myofascial release and ultrasound, and the patient was instructed to ice diligently. Within four days his symptoms were improving, and within nine days he was 85% recovered.

Lastly, I have seen patients that have undergone hip replacement, who several years later developed hip pain which understandably they thought was related to the prosthesis, but simply turned out to be hip bursitis (inflammation of the small fluid sac that is found between adjacent tissues- most common in the shoulder and hip). This is often successfully treated with home icing, therapeutic ultrasound applied in the office setting, or both.

The lessons to be learned from these stories are twofold. First, pain around a replaced joint is not necessarily related to the replaced joint, so one should not jump to the conclusion that there is a problem with the prosthesis. Problems can still develop with muscles, tendons, and the bursa near the prosthesis, and can be treated accordingly. Of course, it is important to ensure the prosthesis is stable, and this can be done by a qualified health professional such as a chiropractic physician, physical therapist, but referral to the surgeon may be appropriate for confirmation.

Secondly, if pain was present prior to the joint replacement and persists afterward, an examination may determine that additional treatment is appropriate to correct underlying problems in adjacent tissues.

Joint replacement surgery is now becoming quite commonplace. We hope this column will be useful to those who have had a joint replaced and may be experiencing residual or new pain, and encourage appropriate evaluation. Remember, if you have questions about this or other topics, you can email us at info@ncchiro.net.

Next time: “Reflections After 40 Years in Practice”

Yours in health,

Crick and Crack

Dr. Thomas Turek grew up in New Jersey and attended Rutgers University and New York Chiropractic College. He has practiced in St. Johnsbury for over 35 years, and lives in St. Johnsbury with his wife Dorothy. Dr. Travis Howard grew up in Rantoul, Ill. He was a medic in the Air Force for eight years. He attended University of Maryland European Division, Illinois State University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He lives with his wife and three sons in Littleton, N.H. To submit a question for the column, email info@ncchiro.net.