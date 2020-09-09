Nurse Honored For Commitment To Child Health

Because the Vermont State School Nurses’ Association (VSSNA) decided not to host an in-person state conference this fall, Sophia Boyle Hall, at right, (VSSNA president), presented Jeanne Nummelin, RN, Care coordinator at St. Johnsbury Pediatrics with the 2020 J. Ward Stackpole, MD Recognition Award, in person, on Sept. 2. Each winter, the VSSNA asks Vermont school nurses to nominate a health professional who is an extraordinary supporter of their work. The award is presented to individuals who support school nurses’ commitment to child health. Nummelin has been a nurse for 35 years. For the last 20 years, she has been part of the St. Johnsbury Pediatrics team. (Courtesy Photo)