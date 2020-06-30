ST. JOHNSBURY — The application period for the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Community Fund is now open for 2020. This year, funding will be for projects to help the community recover from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID19 pandemic has highlighted what we do well in our community, and has also identified gaps – especially in programs and services for older Vermonters and low income families with children,’ said Laural Ruggles, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH. “The funds will support innovative health and mental health programming, as well as any programming that supports broad community wellness in a safe and healthy way as we move through this difficult time.”
Information to apply is available on the NVRH website. Applications are due Aug. 14 and winners will be announced in early September.
“NVRH created this fund in 2012 to confirm the hospital’s ongoing commitment to health improvement,” said Shawn Tester, NVRH CEO. “Especially during this pandemic, we depend on our strong community partners to meet our mission to improve the health and well-being of all who live in our region.”
The NVRH Community Health Fund is funded by donations from the community earmarked for community health improvement initiatives. For more information about the NVRH Community Health Fund visit www. nvrh.org.
