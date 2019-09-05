ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital recently received grant worth $2,780 from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark! Connecting Community grant program.
Thanks to this grant, NVRH is able to join FamilyDay® in hosting a free community family dinner as well as free family activities. Founded in 2001 by the National Center on Addiction, FamilyDay® is a nation-wide movement to remind parents that spending time together and frequent family dinners are effective tools to help keep America’s youth substance free. They also offer a variety of other ways to celebrate family time on their website, www.casafamilyday.org.
“Laying a strong foundation that promotes open communication when your child is very young, like 10 or 12, makes talking easier once your child is a teenager,” said Creighton Drury, CEO of Center on Addiction. “You can build this foundation by engaging in small, simple activities with your kids –like sharing a meal, playing a game or just asking about your child’s day.”
Open to all families with children in the NVRH service area, this free sit-down meal will be offered to parents and their children to encourage regular family dinners. The event will also encourage parents to open lines of communications, provide an opportunity for parents to connect with other parents from the community, promote social interaction across generations and provide parents with helpful parenting materials.
“It’s amazing what simply sharing time together can do for a family,” said Cheryl Chandler, NVRH Regional Prevention Partnerships Coordinator. “Spending time together allows family members to connect and support each other, and in a way, this grant does the same thing: it makes it possible for NVRH and community partners to come together to nourish and in turn, strengthen the local community.”
The FamilyDay® free community family dinner will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Northeast Kingdom Community Action Parent Child Center (NEKCA PCC). Registration is required and space is limited. Call Bobbie Lepine at 748-6040 x221 to register by Monday, Sept. 16. Transportation will be provided by Rural Community Transportation (RCT). Indicate whether you and your family need transportation when registering.
