ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) are partnering with artist Lynda Cutrell to bring The 99 Faces Project, an exhibit of 99 portraits, sculptures and paintings that destigmatize mental health, to the Northeast Kingdom. The opening reception will be on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 4 p.m. – 6, in the lobby of NVRH.
The goal of The 99 Faces Project is to inform, on a scientific basis, about our mental health, challenging how individuals living with mental illness are seen by others, and showcase the healing power of love and acceptance.
“Although all 99 of the portraits are of people who are experiencing mental illness in some capacity, no one is labeled as being on the schizophrenia spectrum or the bipolar spectrum,” Art Gallery Curator Jen Layn said. “This reinforces the message that your symptoms do not define who you are.”
Cutrell created this exhibit after she learned of a family member’s schizophrenia diagnosis.
“I had no idea how common symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar are, a dozen years ago no one spoke about these. But, public interest is high right now, while understanding remains low about the complexity of our mental health. There is a normal human component to the entire mental health spectrum. The exhibit attempts to display big picture scientific information through easily understandable art, while intimately showing glowing lifelike faces of the portraits of the 99. ”
The 99 Faces Project reflects the US population in its diversity: individuals in these portraits range from 3 – 90 years of age and work in a variety of professions, from authors, MBAs and CEOs to artists and lawyers. November’s opening reception will focus on veterans and the 22 veterans who are part of the Project. .
“Veterans struggle with many mental health challenges,” NKHS Director of Marketing, Development and Community Relations Lila Bennett said. “It’s important for them to not only find support in local services and in their family and friends, but to also see that they are viewed as integral figures in the fabric of society.”
The 99 Faces Project (99facesproject.com) exhibit is striking and powerful. The largest art exhibit to visit NVRH, it will be on display from November 11 through March. For more information or to see some of the art, visit www.99facesproject.com.
