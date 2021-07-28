ST. JOHNSBURY — Melissa Blanchard was not sure of her career path out of high school and began her family young but knew when she figured it out it would no doubt involve serving her community.
The now-veteran RN, who returned to college while a mom of two, said she always “had an itch to be helpful in some way. I wanted to do something that was helpful to the community.”
A resident of West Barnet, Blanchard, whose mom is a nurse, said she was able to earn first her RN through the Vermont Technical College, then her bachelor’s degree in nursing, thanks in good measure to having “a very supportive family.”
She’s been a nurse at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) since 2015, working in a clinic whose patients are immuno-comprised, so when COVID-19 hit and the pandemic changed everything, the practice slowed suddenly to keep people safe and at home during the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe shutdown.
Blanchard’s itch to do more to help her community went into alert.
She stopped by to ask the nurse leading the COVID-19 staffing response for testing, “How can I help?” recalled Blanchard during a recent interview just outside the COVID-19 testing drive-through facility at NVRH.
Blanchard began by making phone calls and scheduling patients for COVID testing, she was trained to administer the tests, and more.
Again, “I wanted to be helpful.”
She gave credit to “the wonderful nurses who had started the first weeks of testing during COVID,” before she stepped into the role she still has and accepted full-time to manage the testing outside, and now also caring for patients offering IV treatments to those being treated for COVID-19. “They did a wonderful job,” Blanchard said of the early work done by other nurses before she accepted her temporary position.
When she was offered the COVID clinic coordinator post, she said she and her family discussed the position, as it was on the front lines.
“We decided I was going to do it,” she said. “It was a little scary,” but she said the challenges ahead were worth it. “I had this feeling like I was actually really contributing. It’s not like we’re in New York City, we’re not in that type of situation, but we were prepared” for whatever the pandemic brought.
The testing center at NVRH began with a red tent outside the emergency department that had no air conditioning (last summer was hot!), and a tiny heater, and the staff stayed busy. Later, a military tent was erected outside and that served temporarily, too, until a trailer and old semi (as the base) with an awning was erected for a semi-permanent drive-through COVID testing center, constructed on-site by the NVRH facilities team.
“People really stepped up to get things done,” said Blanchard.
Much of the work was done pre-vaccine, and Blanchard said she would suit up very carefully with personal protective equipment and she was careful to bring a change of clothes, and undress on her porch outside at home before entering her home for a long, hot shower to decontaminate.
There were fears she could bring the virus home.
She said, “You develop a really safe way of doing it, to be safe at work.”
“I was a little nervous about that, I didn’t want to make my family sick,” said Blanchard. Her husband, Scott, also worked throughout the pandemic at Home Depot, she said, so was out in the community.
Blanchard said, “I love interacting with patients; that is 100 percent why I am a nurse.”
Suiting up and serving in such a critical role during the pandemic was important, said Blanchard, “People are scared, people are nervous,” and working to help calmly care for people during such an uncertain time was a privilege, she said. “I’m very grateful.”
And patients, too, have been grateful for her and the team’s work.
A series of thank you cards was sent to Blanchard and the COVID-19 testing team and she has them displayed inside the trailer that still serves as her office. One of the cards reads, “Thank you for what you do and thank you for being on the front lines.”
“It is super rewarding,” said Blanchard. “I’m not one to take compliments well … but I do take a sense of pride in being able to provide care for people during this time.”
