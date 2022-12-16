ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) nurses Callie Phelps, RN, BSN, CCRN, Clinical Nurse Educator, Intensive Care Unit; and Sam Monfette, LNA, Pulmonology, were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for their attentiveness, patient advocacy, and compassionate care during The DAISY Award ceremonies at NVRH Dec. 8-9.

