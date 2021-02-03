NVRH Offering Freedom From Smoking Course

ST. JOHNSBURY — To offer more support to those who wish to quit smoking, on March 16, Community Connections at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) will be offering its first-ever Freedom From Smoking course, a group course designed by the American Lung Association.
Freedom From Smoking focuses on how to quit, rather than on why. According to the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking webpage, the program uses pharmacology and psychology to help tobacco users control their behaviors. It also acknowledges that there are many methods to effectively quit, and therefore the program includes a variety of evidence-based techniques.
According to NVRH, statistics show that approximately 15 percent of adults in Caledonia County smoke. And most of these people likely know that smoking causes cancer. But there are other ways that smoking can affect health. For example, smoking has been connected to blindness, type 2 diabetes, erectile dysfunction, ectopic pregnancy, rheumatoid arthritis, gum disease and even fertility issues.
Freedom From Smoking has been helping participants quit for over 35 years and has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals live healthier lives. The American Lung Association webpage claims that those who participate in Freedom From Smoking are six times more likely to be smoke-free one year later than those who quit on their own. When used in combination with other cessation techniques, up to 60 percent of participants report having quit smoking by the end of the program.
“Mark Twain once said ‘Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know, I’ve done it thousands of times,’” NVRH Tobacco Treatment Specialist Lew Apgar said. “We all know that staying quit is the difficult part. The Freedom From Smoking structure spends a significant amount of time with participants after their quit day, refining your quit plan, reviewing coping strategies and setting you up for success.”
One focus of the program is overcoming a slip, and differentiating that from relapse. The program asks that participants be T.R.U.E:
• Think of how to approach it or to avoid it next time
• Reflect on the situation
• Use it as a learning experience
• Encourage response as one would to any other mistake
This is an intensive seven-week group course. The first virtual class will be 5:30-7 p.m. on March 16. To find out more, contact Katie Bocchino at 745-6438 or k.bocchino@nvrh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.