NVRH, Other Local Groups Collaborate To Provide Free Family Dinner

A free family community dinner held recently was made possible by the combined efforts of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), Northeast Kingdom Community Action Parent Child Center (NEKCA PCC), Rural Community Transportation (RCT), Building Bright Futures, the NVRH Community Improvement Fund and a Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark! Connecting Community grant,
This dinner at NEKCA PCC was open to all families with children in the NVRH service area. The goal of this free sit-down meal was to encourage regular family dinners, open lines of communications, provide an opportunity for parents to speak with other parents, promote social interaction across generations and provide parents with parenting materials. It also built upon a two-generational approach, utilizing protective factors to prevent child abuse and neglect.
“Eating together is a great way for people to connect,” said Joy Ely, program director for NEKCA PCC. “Hosting this meal offered a space for parents to connect with their children as well as to other families. As we eat together, and share in other activities together, we realize that we are not alone, that we are all a part of this community.”
Participants enjoyed a variety of pastas, fresh salad, apples and cookies. There were also free family activities, a free family photographer, educational booths set up with information about Northeast Prevention Coalition, Umbrella, Kingdom Recovery Center, WIC and the Kingdom Recovery Center. Each family left with a tote bag containing a 25 dollar gift certificate to the White Market, a Family Toolkit to help parents connect with their children and a book.
“It’s all about helping each other,” NVRH’s Regional Prevention Partnership (RPP) Coordinator Cheryl Chandler said. “We’re lucky to have so many partners and people committed to promoting strong and healthy family engagement. Family engagement is one of the important ways to protect children from future risky behaviors such as alcohol and other drug use. Whether it’s financial support, transportation availability or individual volunteers, it takes a team to make these community events happen.”
